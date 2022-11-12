'Lotus' will bloom everywhere in Telangana, says PM Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took apparent potshots at the ruling TRS in Telangana, saying the party which the people trusted the most has allegedly betrayed them, and asserted that the lotus (BJP symbol) would bloom everywhere in the State.



The Prime Minister's statement comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections wherein the BJP is seeking to challenge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government.

Modi, who addressed BJP workers at the Begumpet airport here soon after his arrival for a visit to the State, said he regrets that the people who flourished and got power in the name of Telangana have pushed it backward.

"The government and the leader here continuously do injustice to the capacity of Telangana and the talent of Telangana people. The party which the Telangana people trusted the most, the same party has done the biggest betrayal to Telangana," he said, without naming TRS.

However, the lotus starts blooming in circumstances when there is darkness, he said.

In an obvious reference to the TRS frequently attacking him, Modi said he remains unperturbed by such alleged abuse and appealed to the BJP activists in the state to not worry about it. He appreciated the BJP activists for remaining committed to service and keeping up the fight in the face of alleged tyranny.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday also dedicated Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) fertiliser plant here in Peddapalli district that has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, to the nation. Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation for three national highway road projects in the state that would be taken up at a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.