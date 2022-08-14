Lost my brother: Minister Smriti Irani's rich tribute to Jhunjhunwala

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani paid tribute to ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away on Sunday, saying she lost her brother.



Often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, Jhunjhunwala died early this morning due to a cardiac arrest. He was 62.

"I lost my brother today .. a relationship not known to many. They call him a billionaire investor, the badshah of BSE .. but what he really was .. is and always will be .. is a dreamer," she tweeted.

Irani said the ace investor was tenacious, tender, graceful, and "my gentle giant".

"Bhaiyya always told me ' apan apne dam par jeyenge ' .. and he lived on his own terms Rakesh Jhunjhunwala the legend, the legacy will live on," she said in another tweet.



