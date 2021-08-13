Losing one of the lions that guarded judicial institution, says CJI

New Delhi: "I feel like I am losing one of the lions that guarded the judicial institution, Chief Justice N V Ramana said on Thursday while paying glowing tributes to Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman on his superannuation after over seven years at the Supreme Court bench.

Justice Nariman, who became the apex court judge on July 7, 2014, disposed of over 13,500 cases and delivered historic verdicts including declaration of privacy as fundamental right, setting aside of an IT Act provision empowering arrests, decriminalising consensual gay sex and permitting women of all ages to enter Kerala's Sabarimala temple.

I think I can conclude this reference with just one line: with brother Nariman's retirement, I feel like I am losing one of the lions that guarded the judicial institution; one of the strong pillars of the contemporary Judicial System. He is a man of principles and is committed to what is right, said the CJI who shared the bench with outgoing justice Nariman and Surya Kant for the ceremonial hearing at noon. Personally, I am a little overwhelmed and I am finding it difficult to express my thoughts in words, the CJI said.

Justice Ramana was effusive in his praise and broke the convention by permitted all the lawyers, besides Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and SCBA President Vikas Singh, who wanted to say few words in the honour of his retiring colleague. I think there is no need to elaborate the impact brother Justice Nariman has had as a Judge of this Court.