'Looking forward to next round of military talks soon'

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is looking forward to the next round of military talks with China at an early date for the resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.



The comments by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came two days after the two sides held diplomatic talks on the lingering border standoff.

"I am not aware of any particular date that I can share with you at this point, but I would like to emphasise that we look forward to this commanders' meeting at an early date," Bagchi said.

In the diplomatic talks on Tuesday, India and China agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting soon to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.

After the talks, the MEA said it was agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

The standoff began in early May of 2020. As a result of the military talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties. Asked about media reports of back-channel talks between India and Pakistan, Bagchi said he would not comment on speculative reports.

He said India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in a conducive atmosphere, free of terror, hostilities and violence.

On India's trade ties with Pakistan, he said New Delhi never felt that trade relations should be stopped.