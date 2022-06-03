'Looking forward to next round of military talks soon'
New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is looking forward to the next round of military talks with China at an early date for the resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.
The comments by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came two days after the two sides held diplomatic talks on the lingering border standoff.
"I am not aware of any particular date that I can share with you at this point, but I would like to emphasise that we look forward to this commanders' meeting at an early date," Bagchi said.
In the diplomatic talks on Tuesday, India and China agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting soon to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.
After the talks, the MEA said it was agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.
The standoff began in early May of 2020. As a result of the military talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.
India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties. Asked about media reports of back-channel talks between India and Pakistan, Bagchi said he would not comment on speculative reports.
He said India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in a conducive atmosphere, free of terror, hostilities and violence.
On India's trade ties with Pakistan, he said New Delhi never felt that trade relations should be stopped.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank employee from Raj shot dead in Kashmir's Kulgam2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
'Centre will soon arrest Sisodia in 'fake' case to hinder Delhi's...2 Jun 2022 7:36 PM GMT
DGCA imposes Rs 10L fine on Vistara2 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Santoor maestro Bhajan Sopori dies2 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Centre proposes appellate panels for social media takedowns2 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT