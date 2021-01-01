Long queues at Darjeeling ropeway as services resume after 10 months

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway Service (DRVPRS) witnessed long queues on Friday with service resuming after ten months owing to the pandemic.



The DRVPRS is a major tourist attraction in Darjeeling. "After a ten month long closure owing to the pandemic we resumed services for Thursday. The Ropeway is being run maintaining all SOPs," stated Rachana Mukherjee, Director, Conveyor & Ropeway Services Pvt Ltd (CRSPL.) The CRSPL runs the Darjeeling Rangeet Valley Passenger Ropeway Services.

The Ropeway runs 12 gondolas along a 2.5km long route between Singamari at 6500 ft and Vah Tukvar tea garden at an altitude of 6000ft. The Ropeway charges Rs 200 for adult passengers and Rs 100 for children.

With tourists having returned to the Queen of the Hills, the day saw long queues at the DRVPRS.

"I had undertaken the ride when I was a teenager and had visited Darjeeling with my parents. It is a thrilling experience. We heard from a local taxi driver that the ropeway has resumed services and so we are here today. I want it to be a New Year treat for my kids," stated Sujoy Maity, a tourist from Howrah.

On a clear day the sight during the ride is breathtaking. One can see the mountain ranges as well as the tea gardens during the ride. At present 10 gondolas are operational. "In order to maintain physical distancing each gondola is carrying 4 passengers now. Before the pandemic each gondola used to accommodate 6 passengers," stated an operator of the DRVPRS. The ropeway service was started in 1968 by the forest department and consisted of only a single car which ran one way. Later, it was upgraded to 16 cars and went to and fro from North Point to Singla Bazar, 8 km away. It was revamped in 1988.