Lokpal gets 89 complaints between April & Dec 2020

New Delhi: As many as 89 complaints, including three against Members of Parliament (MPs), were received by anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal between April and December 2020, according to official data.

It received 48 complaints against Group A and B category central government officials, 33 against chairpersons, members and employees of different boards/ corporations/ autonomous bodies wholly or partially financed by the Centre and five were in the others category, it said.

The Lokpal ordered preliminary inquiry into 21 complaints — 18 by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and three by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to the data. It sought an inquiry report in one complaint from the Enforcement Directorate and an action taken report in one case from the DDA among others, it said. The Lokpal closed 43 complaints 39 after preliminary examination and four after considering preliminary inquiry report, said the data for 2020-21 updated till the end of December 2020.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23, 2019 administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal,

the apex body to inquire and investigate into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.