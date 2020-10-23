Lokpal gets 55 complaints between April & Sept this fiscal

New Delhi: A total of 55 complaints, including three against Members of Parliament (MPs), were received by anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal between April and September period of this fiscal, according to official data.



Of the total complaints, 22 were against Group A and B category central government officials, 26 against chairpersons, members and employees of different boards/corporations/ autonomous bodies wholly or partially financed by the Centre and four were in other category, it said.

It closed 28 complaints after preliminary examination, stated the Lokpal data for 2020-21 updated till the end of September.

The Lokpal ordered preliminary inquiry into 13 complaints –12 by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and one by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on March 23 last year, administered the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as the chairperson of Lokpal, the apex body to inquire and investigate into allegations of corruption against public functionaries.

The Lokpal's eight members were administered the oath by Justice Ghose on March 27.

However, one of the Lokpal members, Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi, died in May this year. Another member Justice Dilip B Bhosale resigned from the post in January this year.

According to rules, there is a provision for a chairperson and a maximum of eight members in the Lokpal panel.

A total of 1,427 complaints were received by Lokpal during 2019-20, of which 613 were related to state government officials and four against Union ministers and members of Parliament, according to the data.

It said 245 complaints were against central government officials, 200 against those in public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, judicial institutions and autonomous bodies at central level and 135 were against private persons and organisations.

There were six complaints against state ministers and members of legislative assemblies and four against Union ministers, Lokpal's data stated.

Of the total complaints, 220 were requests/comments/suggestions, it said.

A total of 613 complaints were related to state government officials, public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, judicial institutions and autonomous bodies at state level, the data said.