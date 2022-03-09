Lokpal fails to give prosecution sanction to anyone in nearly 3 years

New Delhi: The Lokpal has failed to provide prosecution sanction to public servants charged with corruption, since its constitution nearly three years ago, according to an RTI reply by the anti-graft ombudsman.



The appointments of directors of inquiry and prosecution, the two top personnel for looking into complaints of corruption and processing prosecution of accused public servants, are yet to be made, it said.

"Request was made to the government for providing a panel for the appointment of Director of Inquiry and Director of Prosecution," the Lokpal said in reply to the RTI application.

Constituted after a series of agitations seeking its formation, the Lokpal is the apex body to inquire and investigate graft complaints against public functionaries and it began functioning with the appointment of its chairperson and members on March 27, 2019.

"Nil" was the response from the Lokpal when asked to provide details of prosecution approved, recommended or proposed by it for public servants accused of corruption.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, states that the Lokpal shall constitute a prosecution wing headed by the director of prosecution for the purpose of prosecution of public servants.

It states that "there shall be a Director of Inquiry and a Director of Prosecution not below the rank of Additional Secretary to the Government of India or equivalent, who shall be appointed by the chairperson from a panel of names sent by the central government".

The director of prosecution shall, after having been so directed by the Lokpal, file a case in accordance with the findings of investigation report, before the special court and take all necessary steps in respect of the prosecution of public servants in relation to any offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the

law states.