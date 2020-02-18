Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauds 'Hunar Haat' initiative
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday lauded the 'Hunar Haat' initiative of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, saying it provides a platform for small scale artisans to sell their products.
Hunar Haat' is based on the theme of 'Kaushal Ko Kaam' and will be held till February 23 in Delhi.
Master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts, including more than 50 per cent women, from across the country are participating in it.
"Hunar Haat, which is a minority affairs ministry initiative, gives small scale artisans, who come from across the villages and create products, a market to sell their products.
"The platform gives these expert artisans a great market as people from across the country can come and buy their products. I congratulate the Ministry and Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and his team for the effort," Birla said, while visiting 'Hunar Haat'
at Rajpath.
