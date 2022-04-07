Lok Sabha sees 129% productivity: Birla

New Delhi: Expressing satisfaction over the productivity of the second leg of the Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent.



"A total of 27 sittings were held which lasted for about 177 hours 50 minutes and the total productivity of the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha was 129 per cent," Birla said while addressing a press conference after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

"Productivity till the 8th session has been 106 per cent and in comparison to the previous experiences, the ongoing session going well with everyone's support," he said, adding that by 2023 all Vidhan Mandal (legislature-related) proceedings would be brought on one platform. The work is underway for the same and information will be available on the basis of meta-data," he said.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die. The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers. The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14 and the session was to conclude on April 8. Birla also informed that various important financial, and legislative businesses were transacted during the Session as 12 government Bills were introduced and 13 Bills were passed.

Referring to the Question Hour, Birla said that oral answers were given to 182 Starred Questions during the Session. Also, members raised 486 matters of public interest before the House under

Rule 377.

Referring to the reports of parliamentary committees, Birla said that a total of 62 reports were presented by various parliamentary committees during the session.