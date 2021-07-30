Lok Sabha passes two key Bills again without any 'discussion'

New Delhi: As the logjam over the alleged Pegasus snooping issue continued on the eighth day in both Houses of the Parliament, the ruling benches managed to get passed two important bills –the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 –without discussion.



Notably, it's for the second time in this week that Lok Sabha passed another two key bills without discussion as Opposition members continued their protest against the alleged snooping by the government through Pegasus spyware.

Earlier on July 26, the Lok Sabha had passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 by voice vote.

After repeated adjournments, when the House resumed at 2 pm, Opposition members Mahua Moitra, Jasbir Singh Gill, Hibi Eden, and some others were standing near the table while the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was taken up for discussion.

Soon after Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's presentation, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

In cases of the Inland Vessels Bill, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal introduced the bill for discussion. However, after the minister's speech, Opposition member NK Premachandran opposed the bill by raising questions over the way the bill is being passed. "I strongly oppose the way the Bill is being passed. I am not moving the amendments because the House is not in order. When the House is not in order, the Bills so passed have no value at all," Premachandran said.

Though, disruptions continued in the House, the Bill was passed prior to adjournment of Lok Sabha for the day at 2.23 pm on Thursday.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021 is aimed at amending the definition of 'major airport' under the AERA Act, 2008.

The purpose of Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment), Bill 2021 is to club the smaller non-profitable airports with profitable airports and make it a package for bidders to make it a viable combination for investment under public-private partnership mode.