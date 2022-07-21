Logjam in both Houses continues

New Delhi: As the stalemate over the discussion on inflation, hike in GST rates and unemployment continued in the Parliament on the third day in a row, the Opposition has made it clear that until the government allows debate on pertinent issues and roll-back the increased GST on food items, the protest would go inside and outside of the Parliament.



After witnessing repeated adjournments on Wednesday, finally both the Houses of the Parliament adjourned for the day without any fruitful business. Holding the government responsible for disruptions in the House, the Congress on Wednesday alleged the Parliament's functioning is being affected because of the government's obstinacy to not allow the Opposition's demand for a discussion on hike in GST on food items.

Congress General Secretary and Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said that the Opposition has been demanding an urgent discussion on inflation and hike in GST rates but is being denied.

"This morning in the Rajya Sabha the Opposition led by the Congress demanded an urgent debate on price rise and senseless GST rates on food items. This was denied. The House was adjourned till 2 pm. Modi Sarkar's obstinacy continues. Business in Parliament is suffering," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Making it clear, Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress party will continue to raise the issue of price rise in Parliament on Thursday.

Citing the provisions of Rule 267, Kharge said, "As per the Rule 267, with the consent of the Chairman, any member may move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being:"

"Provided further that this rule shall not apply where specific provision already exists for suspension of a rule under a particular chapter of the Rules," he cited the rules of the parliament.

"We are demanding to raise the issue of common masses. People buy milk in packets and not lose. So for that they have to pay GST. Raising GST rates on food items would break the backbone of the poor who are already struggling to get back on track after the draconian demonetization and imposition of unscientific nationwide lockdown," he said outside the Parliament.

Kharge further said that the government can't hike the GST on essential items by 18 per cent from Nil. "If these issues are irrelevant, then why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi refraining from admitting in the House that the government has done a good job."

However, the government has claimed that it is ready for a debate in Parliament on price rise once Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from Covid-19.

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi noted that it is Sitharaman who will reply to a debate on the matter and asserted that the government is willing for the discussion as demanded by the opposition once she recovers and is back in Parliament.

They refuted the opposition's charge that the government is running away from a debate and targeted Rahul Gandhi by saying that he may be "unproductive politically" but should not hurt the legislature's productivity.

The proceedings stalled after the Opposition members protested inside the well of the House and raised slogans against the government. The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.