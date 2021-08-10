Lockdown posed major hurdles for non-Covid patients: ICMR

New Delhi: In a shocking revelation, it has come to notice that two-thirds of India's patients, who have been facing non-Covid health issues during the pandemic and lockdown, faced challenges with their routine checkups, access to hospitals etc.



In a latest study conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it has been found that nearly two-thirds of participants encountered challenges with their routine investigation (69 per cent), day-care procedures (67 per cent) and reaching hospital (61 per cent).

"Qualitative findings revealed that before the onset of the pandemic, participants managed their NCD conditions by routinely visiting hospitals or physicians. Almost all considered their routine treatment as a lesser priority during the pandemic compared to the threat of Covid-19," the report said, adding that the fear of being infected with Covid-19 modulated their healthcare decision-making.

The ICMR study was conducted in Khurda district of Odisha and of the total 491 individuals, who participated in the study, at least one individual was having non-communicable disease (NCD). Among the participants, 51 per cent, which means 252 were males and the mean age of participants was 56 years, ranging from 18 to 77 years; with 75 per cent belonging to 46-70 years age bracket.

As per the findings, nearly two-thirds of participants encountered challenges with their routine investigation (69%), day-care procedures (67%) and reaching hospital (61%).

Around 59 per cent of the ICMR survey participants reported having trouble in getting doctor appointments, 56 per cent faced problems in emergency treatment, 47 per cent struggled in getting access to the pharmacy and 46 per cent participants faced delay in healthcare.

About 37 per cent of the participants perceived that they could not access care because of social restriction/lockdown, while 29 per cent attributed arranging finance as a constraint to visiting hospitals and 16 per cent avoided going to the hospital, fearing Covid-19 infection.

As per the ICMR findings, people with chronic non-communicable diseases faced multiple challenges in accessing healthcare during the pandemic.