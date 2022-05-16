LG: Inquiry into use of force against Kashmiri Pandits

Srinagar: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the use of force against the Kashmiri Pandit employees who were protesting the killing of Rahul Bhat.

Protests were held at several places in J-K against the killing as well as against the failure of the administration to provide security to the Kashmiri pandit employees. Police used batons and tear smoke shells at Sheikhpora in Budgam on Friday to quell the protest.

The government has ordered an inquiry into Bhat's killing and a SIT has been constituted.

Bhat's murder was a targeted killing and an attempt has been made to create an atmosphere of fear and terror. He was a very good employee. We have constituted a SIT over the issue. The SHO has been attached. The SIT will investigate all the angles,' Sinha said here.

He said the SIT will also inquire into the use of force on the protestors.

The force which was used will also be investigated. In one week's time, their posting will be done in safe and secure places. They have some other grievances and those will also be looked into. We understand their pain and difficulties, the LG said.

I appeal the politicians and political parties as well as common people that this is the time to stay together so that the peaceful atmosphere remains. Some people are trying to disturb the atmosphere, but I want to tell them that their attempts will not succeed. Two foreign terrorists involved in the incident have been killed and the police is after the others, he said.