Letter threatens bomb blasts in Indore if Bharat Jodo Yatra participants stay in city

Bhopal: Ahead of entering the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh, party leader Rahul Gandhi and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath received a death threat in a letter by unidentified person on Friday.



In MP's Indore, a sweet seller received a letter threatening that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city

if the participants of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Gandhi make a scheduled overnight stay there.

The Wayanad MP will be addressing a public rally during the Yatra in the state, it is scheduled to stay in the city on November 28.

"Initially, a suspicious person whose name is written in the letter has been arrested and the police are interrogating him in connection with the threat letter", Police commissioner of Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra told Millennium Post.

"Police have launched an investigation into the matter. The postal details and its agency are being checked, and the CCTV footage is being scanned to find the person who left the letter. A case has also been registered in this connection, stringent action will be taken against the accused", Mishra also said.

The letter threatened that there will be bomb blasts across the city, PCC chief Nath would be shot down and Rahul will be killed as soon as he arrives in Indore.

"There will be bomb blasts at several places in Indore, Kamal Nath will be shot down and you will be sent where your father Rajiv Gandhi is," the letter read.

Wahe Guru is written at the top of the letter and it is also mentioned that fierce riots were witnessed in the country in 1984 stirs and Sikhs were massacred.

Famous Panjabi kirtankar Manpreet Singh Kanpuri, who came to perform, criticised the Nath's honour during a Sikh event organised in Indore on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, on November 9.

The threat letter comes a day after former Congress president Gandhi targeted Veer Savarkar during the yatra in Maharastra, saying that he helped the British rulers and wrote a mercy petition to them out of fear.

The ongoing yatra, an outreach campaign of the Congress will enter the state on November 23 and it will exit MP on December 5 to the neighbouring state of Rajasthan.

The letter that threatened Gandhi and Nath was found outside a sweet shop in Indore under the Juni police station.