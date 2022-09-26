Let's resolve to make India developed & 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2047, says Prez Murmu

Hubballi/ Dharwad (K'taka): President Droupadi Murmu on Monday called upon countrymen to resolve for making India fully developed and "Aatmanirbhar" (self-reliant) by the time the nation celebrates centenary year of its independence.



The President was addressing at a felicitation function Poura Sanmana' (civic honour) organised by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation in her honour.

She recollected the contribution of several prominent figures from the region to the field of spirituality, literature, music, arts, and education.

"The whole country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence), this celebration will be incomplete without paying respects to and remembering our great freedom fighters, who laid down their lives for the freedom of the motherland. I pay my respects to them," Murmu said.

The world is now moving towards the fourth industrial revolution, and India has to make relentless efforts to secure a leading position on the world stage in this connection, President Droupadi Murmu said at the inauguration of the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Dharwad here.

"The country and the world is changing rapidly. Through the Digital India Mission, our country is experiencing digital revolution, but to reap benefits of this revolution, we will have to further encourage our research and innovation," Murmu said.

Highlighting that today's world belongs to 'metaverse', she said, on the strength of artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality, useful changes can be made.