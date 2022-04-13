Let us make resolution to take India forward: HM while inaugurating Amrit Samagam

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged the people of India to take a resolution individually that will take the country forward in the coming 25 years when India will celebrate its 100th year of independence. While inaugurating the two-day session 'Amrit Samagam' here on Tuesday, Shah also said, "This is the year to make resolutions and the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' is the time to fulfil the resolution. When the centenary of independence will happen, this bundle of crores of resolutions will make the country great." Shah said that he also decided to celebrate the year of Amrit Mahotsav as 'Sankalp Varsh' (Year of Resolution).



"Perhaps after a generation, we are fortunate enough to celebrate it (75th year of independence). We are all fortunate that today in the year of the Amrit Mahotsav, we all have such an obligation that we all have got the privilege of being associated with it," the home minister added further.

He also envisaged that if a child makes a resolution towards the betterment of the country by changing the system, whether following traffic rules or helping others or feeding the poor or not wasting food- that will perhaps make a big change.

Apart from Shah, Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakshi Lekhi also participated in the programme as the chief guests.

The two-day conference on April 12 and 13, in the national capital, has been organised to reflect on the progress of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, which recently concluded its first year since its launch. Further, it aims to gather best practices and ideate the strategies to be adopted for the remaining period of the celebration, especially for upcoming crucial initiatives.

The cultural secretaries and the chief secretaries of respective states and UTs also participated in the session, organised at the Ashoka Hotel here. "The success of AKAM depends critically on the "Whole of Government" approach that ensures the involvement of every Ministry, state and UT in this campaign, along with its counterparts abroad," Cultural Secretary Govind Mohan said.

Further, the tourism minister, culture minister of states and UTs, principal secretary of culture and principal secretary of tourism of respective states and UTs were also present. Revive the memory of freedom fighters, talking about celebrating their valour of the freedom fighters, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G. Kishan Reddy also urged the country to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of independence with wide public participation. He said that there should be programmes organised by every state and UTs to make the new

generation, especially, aware of the great people and sacrifices for the country.