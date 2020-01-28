LeT militant arrested from J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police, on Tuesday, have arrested one Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Baramulla in north Kashmir.

Sajjad Ahmad Dar, alias Adnan, a resident of Hajin in Bandipore district was arrested from Andergam village at Pattan in Baramulla, a police officer said.

After his arrest, the 19-year-old militant is being interrogated by the police.

Earlier on Monday, in a brief exchange of fire, a militant identified as Shahid Khar, a resident of Redwini in Kulgam was killed.