Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Left calls for protest against inflation
Nation

Left calls for protest against inflation

BY Agencies15 May 2022 6:53 PM GMT

NEW DELHI: Left parties have called a nationwide protest against the rising prices of essential commodities and rising unemployment from May 25 and will go on till May 31.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the Left parties directed their units across the country to coordinate this united and concerted nationwide struggle against price rise and unemployment. The parties further asked the Centre to increase direct cash transfer to Rs 7,500 per month.

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it
X
X