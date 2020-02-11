Lecturer burning case: Charge-sheet within two weeks, says cop

Nagpur: The Special Investigation Team, probing the case where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was burned to death by her stalker at Hinganghat in Maharashtra's Wardha district, would file a charge sheet within two weeks, a senior official said on Tuesday. The victim, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town, was set afire allegedly by her stalker Vikesh Nagrale (27) on February 3. She died in a Nagpur hospital, where had been undergoing treatment, on Monday morning.

The SIT team led by Wardha Deputy Superintendent of Police Trupti Jadhav is handling the case. When contacted, Jadhav told PTI that statements of six witnesses have been recorded and evidences from the crime spot have also been recovered.

The charge sheet in the case would be filed within two weeks, she said.

"The accused is in police remand till February 20 and we will try to file the charge sheet before the end of that period," Jadhav said. She also dismissed reports in a section of media that the accused was accompanied by a couple of persons at the time of crime.