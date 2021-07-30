Leaving BJP, ex-Hoshiarpur mayor Babbi Chaudhary joins AAP

Chandigarh: Former Mayor of Hoshiarpur and former MP Kamal Chaudhary's cousin, Babbi Chaudhary on Thursday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with hundreds of his associates. At the same time, Chairman of Desh Bhagat College, Balwinder Singh also joined the party.

AAP's senior leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema, party's state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat and party's Hoshiarpur constituency incharge Brahm Shankar Jimpa, formally welcomed the Doaba leaders at the party headquarters here.

Welcoming the leaders to the party, Harpal Singh Cheema said that sincere people have been joining the AAP to save Punjab. Babbi Chaudhary's family is a respected family in the Doaba region. He has been the Mayor of Hoshiarpur Municipal Corporation and two time councilor. His cousin Kamal Chaudhary has been a Member of Lok Sabha for four times and his uncle Balbir Singh has been a MLA and a Member of Parliament.

On the occasion, Babbi Chaudhary said that he was very impressed with the pro-people policies and work of the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi; that is why he decided to join the AAP along with his associates.