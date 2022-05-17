'Leader's popularity in democracy gauged by governance he provides'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that a leader's popularity in democracy is determined by the fact that how many facilities are being made available to the public in a timely manner at their doorstep and the public does not have to make rounds of government offices for getting these facilities.



He said that in democracy along with development, transparency plays an important role in ensuring Good Governance. Realizing the same, several steps, especially many IT reforms have been brought about by the present state government so as to ensure transparency in various departments. Through this, corruption-free, transparent, and accountable good governance is being ensured, the Chief Miniter said.

The Chief Minister said this while speaking at an Orientation Programme organised in Chandigarh for the Members of the Legislative Assembly for the implementation of IT-related schemes.

"We had come to power with the Good Governance resolve and we are working round the clock to achieve that resolution. Delay in governance and corruption can be eliminated through IT reforms. Any system in which there is less human intervention, the work will be done faster, in a time-bound manner, hence leaving no possibility of corruption," said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government has set an example across the country by starting most of the government schemes online. The Central Government has also appreciated many schemes of Haryana and the state has also been conferred Digital Award by the President of India. Similarly, many other states of the country emulating Haryana in implementing schemes like online transfer and Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Khattar said that in the last few months, about a dozen new portals have been launched, due to which the benefits of schemes have been being made digitally available to public.

The Chief Minister said that transparent governance is the need of the hour. The public gets satisfaction only when the system is transparent, there is no injustice and discrimination against them.