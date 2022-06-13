Lawyers' group moves HC against demolition of house of accused

Prayagraj: A group of lawyers has approached the Allahabad High Court against the demolition of the house of Javed Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of the violence that took place following Friday prayers on June 10 here.



Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati criticised bulldozing of violence accused's houses in the state, terming it "unfair and unjust" and saying the courts should take note of it.

Violence had taken place in parts of the state following a row over now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) had demolished Ahmad's house on Sunday, with an official of the agency saying the building plan of the structure had not been approved by the PDA. The move came a day after the authorities bulldozed two houses of violence accused in Saharanpur.

Five advocates belonging to the Zila Adhivakta Manch claimed in their petition to the Allahabad High Court chief justice that the house demolished on Sunday was owned by Javed's wife Parveen Fatima.

The house was given to Fatima by her parents before her marriage, so Ahmad had no ownership over it and on the plot, hence the demolition was against the law, claimed the plea which was e-mailed to the chief justice.

The petition said to justify the demolition, the PDA pasted a notice on the house on June 11, mentioning about a show-cause notice of a previous date. Neither Ahmad nor his wife had got the show-cause notice, it claimed.

The petition said "social worker" Ahmad was arrested on June 10 night and an FIR registered against him a day later. The advocates who filed the petition are KK Rai, Mohammad Saeed Siddiqui, Rajvendra Singh, Prabal Pratap and Ravindra Singh.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati called the demolition of houses in the state "unfair and unjust". An atmosphere of "fear and terror" has been created and the courts should take cognisance of it, she said in a series of Hindi tweets.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also demanded that Nupur Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal be arrested.

"The root cause of the problem is Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, due to which the honour of the country was affected and violence broke out," she said.

"Why no action has been initiated against them and why the government ridiculed the rule of law? Not sending both to jail is grossly biased and unfortunate. Immediate arrest is required," she said.

Mayawati said the government disregarded rules and demolished accused's houses in a hasty manner. "No only innocent families are being crushed but houses of innocent people are also being razed," she said.

The Prayagraj Development Authority had demolished Ahmad's house amid heavy police deployment.

An official had claimed that the house was built without getting its map approved by the PDA, for which a notice was issued by them last month and Ahmad was told to present his side on May 25.