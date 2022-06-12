Lawyer of Swapna Suresh faces case
Kochi/ Palakkad: Kerala police on Saturday said they have registered a non-bailable case against a lawyer of Swapna Suresh, an accused in a gold-smuggling case through diplomatic channels, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through the social media.
The lawyer was facing the case for his May 25 post in the social media criticising the attire of a State-run bus driver. That post demeaned a particular religion, a complaint against the lawyer alleged.
"We have registered a case against one lawyer Krishna Raj. The complaint says that the lawyer had falsely claimed that a KSRTC driver was wearing white robe and that he was insulting a particular religion. We need to verify the identity of the lawyer," a senior police official of the district said.
The case has been registered under various sections including section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, the police said on Saturday.
The section deals with the deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by
insulting its religion or religious beliefs.
