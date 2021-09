'Laws potent threat to livelihood of farmers'

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday convened an emergency meeting of newly re-constituted Council of Ministers in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in protest against the three farm laws. The Council of Ministers passed a resolution expressing solidarity with the farmers and their demands.



Terming these laws as anti-farmers and anti-food security, Channi said these laws are a potent threat to the livelihood of farmers and their future generations. Making a firm resolve, the Chief Minister said that the earlier resolutions passed by the State Assembly in support of the state farmers' demand to repeal these black laws should be conceded by the Government of India forthwith without any further delay.

Expressing solidarity with the victim families of farmers who have lost lives during the ongoing agitation against draconian farm laws, the Chief Minister stressed on the need to win over their confidence as the Congress government has always stood firmly in support of their demands from day one when the Government of India thrusted these anti-farmer laws upon them.

He asked all the Ministers to personally visit the houses of the deceased farmers to deliver the appointment letters for government jobs to their family members.

He said nearly 155 such appointment letters are ready and the same should be delivered to them within a week. He also asked the Chief Secretary to ensure verification of other remaining such cases expeditiously so as to complete the process of giving government jobs to the eligible next of kin.