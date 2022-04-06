Lawmakers need to be aware of constitutional provisions: Birla

New Delhi: Stressing that lawmakers should be aware of constitutional provisions to be in legislative business, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that public representatives need to be sensitive towards their responsibility of living up to the trust of the people.



"The active participation of representatives is necessary for bringing the voice of the people to the government through the legislature. The representatives should become the peoples' voice by raising their grievances in the House so that the government can take appropriate steps for their speedy resolution," Birla said while inaugurating an orientation programme organised by Lok Sabha Secretariat for the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Maharashtra Legislative Council in Parliament house complex on Tuesday.

Birla further suggested that at the time of legislation, public representatives must discuss and consider all issues extensively as these laws bring about socio-economic changes.

Birla also pointed out that in today's era, policy-making takes place in the context of rapidly changing socio-political realities, and therefore it is necessary for legislatures to become more responsive to the needs of the people.

"MLAs and MLCs should read old debates held in the House. It will prove helpful in an in-depth understanding of various matters," he said, adding that public representatives should be provided with research aid related to the relevant field to have appropriate knowledge of various subjects for a vibrant democracy.