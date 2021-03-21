Law to nullify CAA, 5L govt jobs, free power in Assam

New Delhi: As the polling dates for Assam assembly polls are coming closer, Congress on Saturday launched the party's poll manifesto for the state polls. In its poll manifesto, which was launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the Grand Old party has promised to bring a law to nullify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Rs 2,000 per month for every housewife, 5 lakh government jobs and 200 units of free electricity per month for all if it comes into power.



Releasing the document in Guwahati, Gandhi said that his party will protect the idea of Assam that is being "attacked" by the BJP and the RSS.

"Though Congress symbol is there in the document, actually, it is the people's manifesto. It contains the aspirations of the people of Assam," he said, adding that the Congress would also hike the minimum wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365.

Gandhi said, "Congress guarantees to defend the idea of Assam that contains culture, language, tradition, history and the way of thinking. This is our commitment. You are aware that BJP and RSS are attacking the diverse culture of India and Assam. We will defend that."

While addressing rallies at Mariani and Gohpur, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP in Assam for allegedly attacking the culture, language, history, heritage and bonds of brotherhood in Assam and assured to protect the indigenous ethos if his party is voted to power in the state.

Gandhi, who had arrived for campaigning in poll-bound Assam on Friday, blamed the ruling BJP for "handing over" the entire state to outsiders and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working only for two-three richest industrialists and not the general public of the country or for their welfare.

Hitting out at the ruling BJP for "handing over" the Assam to outsiders, he said, "The government spent Rs 2,000 crore of your money to modernise Guwahati airport. Now the airport has been snatched from you and given to Adani. This way everything in the country is being given to two-three richest businessmen friends of the prime minister."

Mounting his attack, the Congress leader said, "Modi had talked about 'Make in India'. But look at the labels of the products you are using. They are all 'Made in China'. That is because the prime minister broke the backbone of entrepreneurs through demonetisation and imposition of GST."

Raising the price rise issue, he said, "The BJP-led government at the Centre is working for "hum do, humare do". This is being done while farmers, small businessmen, workers and other people are suffering due to high inflation."