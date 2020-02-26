Law & order situation in J&K satisfactory: DGP

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said the law-and-order situation in Jammu and Kashmir was "good and satisfactory", adding that the people in the two regions were cooperating with the security agencies.

Singh said Kishtwar in Jammu region would be free of militancy again as only a "couple of militants" were active in the district.

"We are fully alert and are dealing with law-and-order situation on a day-to-day basis for a very long time. I am happy to announce that the people in both the regions of Jammu and Kashmir are cooperating with us to maintain peace," Singh told reporters in Kishtwar.

"No incident of law-and-order situation happened anywhere in the Union territory, which is good and satisfactory," the police chief said when asked about the violence in Delhi and the measures taken by administration in maintaining peace.

Referring to Kishtwar district, which was rocked by several terror-related incidents since November 2018, the DGP said: "The situation in the district used to be tense and the terrorist activities were making us upset."

"It has improved a lot and the situation in the district is better now," he said, pointing out to the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen 'commander' Osama and his two associates.

The officer exuded confidence that the situation would improve and the district would be made militancy-free

again.