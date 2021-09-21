Law on population control will be brought 'at right time': UP CM

Lucknow: The state government will bring a law for population control "at the right time", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday.



The government had in July unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner, with Adityanath terming rising population a "hurdle in development". "Everything is done at an appropriate time. The media earlier used to question the BJP on when it would announce a date for the Ram temple's construction, but the prime minister (Narendra Modi), despite the COVID-19 pandemic, laid the foundation stone of the temple in Ayodhya on August 5 last year, and all need to be happy now," Adityanath said at a conclave.

"Similarly, Article 370 was also scrapped by the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

At the 'News 24' conclave, when asked about his recent 'abbajaan' remark, the chief minister said,"They (opposition) want the vote of Muslims but are getting irritated with 'abbajaan'."

In Kushinagar, Adityanath, in an apparent attack against the Samajwadi Party had said people who say "abbajaan" used to digest all the ration earlier.

On the population law for Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "Everything has a right time and has to be done at the right place." "When the population law is brought, it will be done with fanfare, in the knowledge of the media as we do not believe in doing anything silently," Adityanath said.

In July, a draft bill on population control was put up on the website of the Uttar Pradesh Law Commission, inviting suggestions from the public till the 19th of the month.

It states that people having more than two children in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies polls, applying for government jobs or receiving any kind of subsidy.