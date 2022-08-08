'Law and order in Haryana peaceful'

chandigarh: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the law-and-order situation in the state is peaceful and under control. All the law-and-order issues have been dealt with effectively and as per law by the Haryana Police.



He added that after receiving information about extortion calls/threats to MLAs, additional police personnel were provided to the MLAs for personal protection, refresher courses on VVIP security were organised for the security personnel and advanced weapons such as AK 47 were also provided to the security personnel of the MLAs.

Vij was replying to a calling attention motion moved during the Monsoon Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly here on Monday. He said that some MLAs in Haryana had received extortion calls/threats. As soon as the information was received, an FIR was registered in the concerned police station and an investigation was started and the security of the members was increased.

He said that the investigation of the cases was assigned to the Special Task Force (STF) to ensure that these cases get highest priority.