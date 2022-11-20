Launch strict economic crackdown on terror heaven countries, says Shah

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said some countries repeatedly support terrorists and have made terrorism their state policy, and underscored the need for a "strict economic crackdown" in these terror heavens. Shah also said the international community will have to make up their minds on how to to deal with these countries by rising above their geo-political interests and continue to fight "shoulder-to-shoulder" against the increasingly complex and borderless threat, a view also shared by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



"No country or organisation can successfully combat terrorism, alone," Shah said.

Jaishankar made a strong pitch for an "undifferentiated and undiluted" approach to dealing with terrorism and urged nations to rise above political divides to address the menace. "Terror is terror and no political spin can ever justify it." "We will shine the spotlight on this peril - and all those involved in nurturing and furthering it," Jaishankar said while speaking about the commitment by India and like-minded partners to highlight the existential threats that terrorism poses to global security and stability.

Shah and Jaishankar were addressing the 3rd 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing. The two-day conference that ended on Saturday was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs and attended by 450 delegates from over 75 nations and international organisations.

Officials said Pakistan and Afghanistan are not participating in the meet while China was invited but did not come.

Addressing the closing session, Shah also highlighted six priority issues, including eliminating the use of illegal channels, cash couriers and 'hawala' by terror networks.

"Some countries, their governments, and their agencies have made 'terrorism' their state policy. In these terror heavens, it is necessary to shackle their unrestrained activities along with a strict economic crackdown.

"All the countries of the world will have to make up their minds on this, rising above their geo-political interests," he said.

The home minister said it is being observed that some countries repeatedly support terrorists and those who harbour terrorism. "I believe that terrorism has no international boundaries, so all countries should think beyond politics and cooperate with each other."