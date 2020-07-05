Large projects on to augment India's border infra, says Gadkari

New Delhi: To augment India's border infrastructure, a large number of highway projects are underway including in Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, both by the BRO as well as NHIDCL, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.



Work is also progressing on 17 strategic highway-cum-airstrips, three of which have been completed, he said.

Besides, work is on in full swing on the Rs 12,000 crore ambitious Chardham project for providing all-weather connectivity to Gangotri, Kedarnath, Yamunotri and Badrinath.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has achieved a major milestone in the project by successfully digging a 440-metre long tunnel below the busy Chamba town on the Rishikesh-Dharasu national highway, he said.

"We have completed three of the 17 strategic projects where highway stretches can double up as airstrips, mostly in border areas. Work on others is progressing fast," the road transport and highways minister told PTI.

The projects, in collaboration with the defence ministry, will enable highway stretches to double up as airstrips when needed in border areas where there are no airports in 300-400 km vicinity, he said.

The minister said traffic operations on such strips, which are already minimal as they are in remote areas, would be controlled via railway type electronic gates in case of need for airplanes to land or take off.

Earlier, a committee was constituted comprising officials of both the highways and defence ministries to come out with specifications for such highway stretches.

"In addition, we have taken up a large number of projects to boost infrastructure in border areas to develop the same under Bharatmala. These include Rajasthan border, Jammu and Kashmir borders, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the northeast including Arunachal Pradesh. The intention is all round development of such areas, to boost industries there and create employment," the minister said.

A large number of these projects are being executed by BRO and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL), he said.

A total of about 34,800 kms are being considered in Phase I of the BharatmalaPariyojna at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh crore.

"Sound infrastructure brings industries and employment. Simultaneously, it will boost the value of the agriculture and other produce in the border areas," Gadkari

said.