Lankan PM Rajapaksa to visit India from Feb 7-11: MEA

New Delhi: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit India from February 7-11 during which he will hold talks with the top leadership here to strengthen bilateral ties.

After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on a host of topics, including the sensitive fishermen issue.