Landslide wipes away major portion of Nainital-Bhowali road
Nainital: Incessant rains triggered a series of landslides in Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Friday.
The series of landslides wiping away a major portion of the important Nainital-Bhowali road and its restoration will take at least a week, an official said.
The Nainital-Bhowali road is one of the three major connecting roads to the hill station.
Heavy rainfall in the past two weeks has also left a number of other roads blocked with mounds of rubble, the official said.
"An entire hillock gave way, taking down a major portion of the Nainital-Bhowali road as it slid. Let's see how long it takes us to restore it, but it should not take any less than a week's time," Nainital District
Magistrate Dhiraj Garbiyal said after carrying out an inspection.
The traffic has been diverted for the time being via Haldwani, the Nainital District Magistrate said.
Cheenagarh-Amjad-Midar, Bhalyuti, Konta-Kokad, Siltona-Bajudi, Fatehpur-Bail Basani, Bajun-Adhuda, Bhorsa-Pinoro and Kainchi-Hartapa are among the other roads that are blocked as a result of the landslides.
Haldwani in the district received a maximum of 191 mm of rain over the past 24 hours.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Share dengue malaria test data with CMoHs or face legal action'29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Drop in cases: Pvt hospitals start freeing-up Covid units29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar remains the pole star for us even now: CM on...29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Balurghat: School shut after 2 students, teacher test Covid positive29 July 2022 6:39 PM GMT
Single-day cases dropped by about 1K in 1 yr29 July 2022 6:38 PM GMT