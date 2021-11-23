Landing of flight with TMC leaders delayed

Kolkata: Trouble cropped up at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport after a flight was delayed by 15 minutes as a dog came on the runway.

Trinamool Congress leaders like Sayani Ghosh, Bratya Basu, Arpita Ghosh and Sushmita Deb were travelling in the same flight from Tripura. On Tuesday evening the flight from Tripura was about to land at the NSCBI Airport in Kolkata. After the landing gear was activated, the pilot saw a dog on the runway and decided not to land. He again retracted the landing gear and flew above the airport for around 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) was informed. After ATC gave a clearance the flight landed safely.