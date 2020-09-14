Lalu missing from poster, yuva Tejashwi lords over party

Patna: Visitors to the RJD headquartersin Bihar capital feel intrigued by a new election poster put up in front of the premises, gigantic in dimensions but without an image of its larger than life founding president Lalu Prasad.

Prasad's younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who will be leading the opposition Grand Alliance as its chief ministerial candidate, finds a pride of place on the huge rectangular sheet with a yellow background which promises nayisoch, naya Bihar (a new Bihar with a new

vision).

He features in the poster alone. The poster has TejashwiYadavs photograph, looking resolute with arms across the chest, as a blue-coloured map of Bihar forms the background.

The second line of the election slogan coined by the party, yuvasarkar, abkibaar, is shorn of the earthy imaginativeness that was characteristic of Prasad.

It also sounds like a straight lift from the slogan abkibaar, Modi sarkaar of 2014 which had caught the nations attention and helped the BJP achieve unprecedented electoral success.