Lalu asks court to release passport

Ranchi: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Supremo Lalu Prasad has appealed before a special CBI Court for release of his passport in order to renew it as he may need to travel abroad for a possible kidney transplant, his counsel said on Monday.



The 73-year-old Prasad on April 22 was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court in the Doranda Treasury Case involving embezzlement of over Rs 139 crore in which a CBI special court had sentenced him to five years in prison.

"Lalu Prasad has prayed for renewal of his passport. He has pleaded before a special CBI court that his passport be handed over for renewal. The application mentions that after renewal the passport will be submitted to the court," Prasad's counsel Prabhat Kumar told.

Kumar said: "He has taken the plea that it is a case of kidney failure and he may be required to go abroad for treatment or transplant" and added: "If we get an appointment from the doctor then we will pray for passport release and permission to go abroad for treatment."