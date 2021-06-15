Lakshadweep administrator arrives to 'Black Day' protest on island

Kochi: Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel arrived to a 'Black Day' protest on the island on Monday.

The protest by political parties and organisations was to oppose his reforms measures on the isle. Also the administrator of Dadra-Nagar Haveli and Daman- Diu, he arrived at Agatti in the afternoon commencing his week-long visit, sources said.

Soon after reaching Agatti, Patel met top officials in the administration and reviewed the progress of various development projects.

"Reached Agatti at Lakshadweep today and met with the officials. Inspected and reviewed the status of various ongoing development projects", the administrator tweeted tagging @PMOIndia.

Earlier in the day, anticipating that the administrator would be travelling via Kochi to Lakshadweep, two Congress MPs from Kerala T N Prathapan and Hibi Eden had gone to the Kochi international airport to meet Patel to convey their protest against what they called as anti-people reforms measures on the islands.

It did not materialise as Patel reportedly opted for the Goa route to go to islands.

Meanwhile, activists of Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), a platform of various political parties and organisations opposing Patel's reforms, observed a black day by wearing black masks and raising black flags atop their houses.

In a Facebook post, Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faizal said, "Democratic values are the highest tenets of our Constitution and any attack on the same will be fought against by the SLF."

"Witnessing a furore for over a month now, people of the archipelago have been protesting against decisions by the administrator that will affect the unique culture and tradition of our islands," he said.

He said the islanders would wear black masks and badges and protest at their residences.

"As a protest against Patels reform measures on the islands, we will also raise black flags at houses during the administrators visit. Repeal of anti-social and anti-people regulations are our prime demands. Save Lakshadweep Forum also seeks reinstatement of hundreds of people who were allegedly removed by the administration from government- related contractual jobs during Covid pandemic times," Faizal said.

The SLF raised slogans like "Roll back all weird anti-social and anti-public reforms" and "Praful Khoda Patel Go Back."

Faizal said it is for the first time, Lakshadweep receives an administrator in the shades of "black" and this day will be marked in history of Lakshadweep in black letters.