'Lakhs of people to attend Cong's mehengai par halla bol rally'

New Delhi: Ahead of Congress' 'Mehengai par halla bol' rally on Sunday, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the party is all set to hold a massive rally against price rise and scores of people will be attending the rally on Sunday.



As per the party leaders, the Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders are scheduled to address the rally. "A massive rally against the price rise is going to happen on Sunday. Lakhs of people will attend. In this rally, workers from the nearby states of Delhi and leaders from all over India will participate," Venugopal said at a press conference on Saturday.

"We can proudly say that we are the party fighting against this most painful price rise issue all over the country. From 2021 onwards, consistently, continuously, we are doing this agitation," he added. Talking about the hike in the essential commodities, Venugopal, the AICC general secretary, said that prices have significantly increased from 2014 to 2022.

"From 40 per cent to 175 per cent increase in the majority of the items – essential commodities, crude diesel, LPG…If we ask questions from the government, it has no answer. The finance minister didn't say anything and meanwhile, on top of the crisis, GST rates on some items were also increased," he said. Venugopal also talked about the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that is set to begin from September 7. The Congress will begin the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' where the party will undertake a padayatra to cover 3,570 kms across 12 states. A total of 117 Congress leaders will take part in the march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.