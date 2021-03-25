Lahaul-Spiti marks first step to paperless working

Shimla: In less than six months, after Atal Rohtang Tunnel ended decades-long isolation of the state's tribal of Lahaul-Spiti, this high altitude district on Tuesday took a landmark first step towards "paperless working ", first in Himachal Pradesh.

The people will not be required to visit offices and wait for official orders and approvals. More than 20 services will be available at the click of the bottom, Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Rai told over phone.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur launched technology–enabled five e-services portals for the benefit of the locals, government officials, tourists, and those keen for an aerial journey of the district and its key tourist destinations.

The opening of the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, the world's longest tunnel at a height of 10,000 feet, has already increased the tourist influx in the district . Once e-heli service becomes operational, the district will see a new revolution, Chief Minister said.

He said, "E-Heli service will go a long way in providing details of the flights available from different blocks/ sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti. A detailed Policy about the Flight Service, eligibility and fee structure, Integration of Payment Gateway and Online Approval and Rejection of Applications will be a new experience for the people."