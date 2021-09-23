Ladakh reports seven new cases of COVID-19

Leh: Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 20,750 while the active cases in the union territory climbed to 148, officials said.



Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

All the fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said.

A total of 1,927 samples in Ladakh, including 925 from Leh and 995 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Wednesday.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 148 including 144 in Leh and four in Kargil district.