Ladakh reports 8 new Covid cases

Leh: Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,530 after detection of eight new cases, while 10 Coronavirus patients were discharged bringing down the number of active cases in the union territory to 64, officials said on Saturday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far 149 in Leh district and 58 in Kargil district since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The official said a total of 4,471 persons were tested for COVID-19 and eight of them, four each in Leh and Kargil, returned positive.

Ten patients were discharged from Leh hospital after successful treatment, taking the tally of cured patients to 20,259, they said, adding of the active cases, 45 are in Leh and 19 in Kargil.