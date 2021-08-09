Ladakh reports 8 Covid cases, four recoveries

Leh: Eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall tally in the union territory to 20,393, officials said on Monday.



Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. So far, 20,117 patients have recovered from the infection.

Over 4,000 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Sunday, and five of them tested positive in Kargil and three in Leh, officials said.

After the detection of the new cases, Leh accounted for a total of 16,823 infections, while the tally in Kargil went up to 3,570, they said.

Four patients were discharged in Leh, leaving a total of 69 active cases in the region 52 in Leh and 17 in Kargil.