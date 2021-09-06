Ladakh reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

Leh, Sep 6 (PTI) Ladakh registers five more COVID-19 cases, taking the union territory's infection tally to 20,583, while the count of active cases stands at 57, officials said on Monday.



Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil. No death due to the disease was reported on Sunday.



Seven more COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298, the officials said.



All new cases were reported in Leh, they added.

