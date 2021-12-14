Ladakh reports 17 new cases of coronavirus

Leh: Ladakh has reported 17 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 21,839 while the active cases in the union territory have gone down to 178, officials said on Tuesday.



The union territory has recorded 216 Covid-related deaths -- 158 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said

Twenty nine patients were cured and discharged from hospitals from Ladakh.

All the fresh cases were reported in Ladakh, they said, adding a 562 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone down to 178 including 164 in Leh and 14 in Kargil district.