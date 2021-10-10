Ladakh records one new COVID-19 case, 6 patients cured

Leh: One fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Ladakh, taking the virus tally to 20,848 while the active cases in the Union territory dropped to 55 after six patients recovered, officials said on Sunday.

Ladakh has registered 208 COVID-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 2,520 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and one person was found positive in Leh.

Six coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh that took the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,586, they said.

The officials said no death was reported due to coronavirus in Ladakh on Saturday.