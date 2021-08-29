Ladakh records 14 new COVID-19 cases

Leh: Fourteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the overall infection tally to 20,544 and the number of active cases to 72, officials said on Sunday.



Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,265 patients have recovered till date.

The officials said 3,782 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and 14 of them were positive. The new positive cases included 13 in Leh and one in Kargil.

The active cases in the region have gone up to 72, with 52 in Leh and 20 in Kargil.