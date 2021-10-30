Ladakh records 11 new COVID-19 cases

Leh: Eleven fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in Ladakh, taking the overall virus tally in the union territory to 20,941 and the active cases to 58, officials said on Saturday.



Ladakh has registered 208 Covid-related deaths 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The officials said 1,207 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday and 11 of them were found positive in Leh.

Two coronavirus infected patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh, thereby taking the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,675, they said, the number of active cases stands at 58 --- 54 in Leh and four in Kargil.

The officials said no fresh covid-related death was reported in Ladakh on Friday.