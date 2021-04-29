Ladakh daily Covid-19 recoveries outstrip new infections; 137 discharged, 116 fresh cases added

Leh: The Union Territory of Ladakh Thursday reported more recoveries than new infections as 137 people got discharged from hospitals after defeating coronavirus, while 116 new cases were added, according to official figures.



Officials said the latest update takes the Union Territory's overall tally of cases to 13,758, while the number of active infections stands at 1,682 -- 1,585 in Leh district and 97 in Kargil.

A total of 139 people have died due to Covid-19 in the Union Territory so far which includes 95 in Leh, 44 in Kargil.

Of the new cases reported during the past 24 hours, the officials said 111 were detected in Leh and five in Kargil.

They said a total of 137 patients -- 127 in Leh and 10 in Kargil -- were also discharged during the period after successful treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 11,937 or over 87 percent of the total cases.