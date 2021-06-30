Kurseong: TMC & GNLF want to rename community hall

DARJEELING: The naming of a community hall located on Dow Hill road, Kurseong, has sparked controversy. Trinamool Congress (TMC) and GNLF demanded the Kurseong Municipality to rename the Hall after GNLF founding president Subash Ghising, as was intended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



"In February 2019, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had proposed the construction of a community hall in memory of Late Subash Ghising. The North Bengal Development Department had sanctioned the amount and the PWD had constructed the Hall. Later, it was handed over to Kurseong Municipality. They changed the name to Kurseong Municipality community hall. We demand that the name be changed to Subash Ghising Memorial Community Hall immediately. I will bring this matter to the notice of the Chief Minister," stated Shanta Chettri, TMC MP.

The GNLF threatened to launch an agitation in front of Kurseong Municipality if the name was not changed by July 1. "We thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for naming the Rohini road as Subash Ghising Marg and for ordering the construction of this community hall and name it Subash Ghising Memorial Community Hall. The NBDD department had sanctioned Rs. 2.92 crore. We will give a deputation to the SDO on June 30," stated Robin Lama, central committee member, GNLF.

Reacting to this Subash Pradhan, vice-chairman, Kurseong Municipality said the building had not been transferred officially to the Municipality yet.